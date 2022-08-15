Outdoor axe throwing arena opening at North Shore Adventure Park

The North Shore’s first permanent outdoor axe throwing venue opens this month at the North Shore Adventure Park in Silver Bay. Guests can buy tickets to test their skills starting Wednesday August 17. Axe throwing for the general public runs from 1 to 6 p.m.
Axe throwing is one of the fastest growing sports in the country with new venues being built every day. This one is unique since it is outdoors, permanent and covered and is the only venue between Duluth and Thunder Bay. The venue accommodates four people per lane and has six lanes, making it the perfect activity for friends, family, or other groups.
“The sport is easy to learn and addictive,” says Alice Tibbetts, president of North Shore Adventure Park, in an official statement. “It is gratifying to just throw the axe; it's even more fun when guests realize they can hit the bullseye pretty quickly. It also appeals to a wide range of people — from youth to teens to older adults. Playing can be competitive or just for fun.”
Funding for the project was provided by the City of Silver Bay and IRRRB’s COVID Taconite Community Relief Fund, which helped build the project forward after delays due to COVID impacts in 2020. The Northland Small Business Development Center provided business expertise.
Lovin’ Lake County will host the ribbon cutting. The venue was built by Mason Huus with Affordable Floors, Remodel and Construction, based in Silver Bay. Target wood is provided by Krech Lumber in Two Harbors. Magic’s Wraps and Subs will provide their food truck.
Guests can buy a one hour session. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. with last tickets at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. After Labor Day, general public hours shift to Saturdays and Sundays only. Throwers rent the entire lane for a flat rate of $60 for up to 4 people. Leagues and additional hours are possible after Labor Day.
Throwers interested in leagues should email info@northshoreadventurepark.com.
For age and supervision rules, see www.northshoreadventurepark.com/axe-throwing.
The North Shore Adventure Park is the only forest climbing park in Minnesota, providing exciting adventures for families, individuals and groups! We offer 75 adventure challenges that help develop skills, endurance and confidence. Located one hour north of Duluth in Silver Bay. www.northshoreadventurepark.com.