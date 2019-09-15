Orthopaedic Associates announced they will be offering a new foot care program at their Hibbing clinic starting Sept. 23. New services will include callus debridement and treatment, nail trimming, foot and ankle checks, and referrals to their orthopaedic surgeons if needed. The program is designed to give those that need foot care services the option to have them done in a sterile, professional, and medical facility.
Healthy Happy Foot Care will be offered once a week by certified registered nurse, Melissa “Gus” Kriske.