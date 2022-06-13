The SooToday staff reports an oil spill from Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie has caused warnings from Algoma Public Health about drinking, swimming or bathing in water drawn from the St. Marys River downstream of the plant. The river should not be used for recreational purposes until further notice, according to the report.
SooToday quoted this statement released by Algoma Steel on June 9: "A quantity of oil left our site early this morning and entered the adjacent waterway. The source of the spill has been safely contained. The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, the Spills Action Centre, the Canadian Coast Guard and the City of Sault Ste. Marie have been notified and we are currently coordinating with officials, deploying equipment, resources and personnel to mitigate any possible impact to the environment."