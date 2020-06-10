Obituary: Oscar C. Boldt passes away Tuesday

Oscar C. Boldt, 96, passed away the morning of June 9with his son and wife at his side.
With dedication, entrepreneurship and consummate business ethics, Oscar C. Boldt spent more than half a century transforming the family business his grandfather founded in 1889 into one of the nation’s largest and most highly respected construction firms. In addition to working his full time job of building a company, he and his wife Pat took on another full time job of
helping to build the communities in which he worked. They are benefactors of countless charitable organizations touching the arts, children, healthcare, education, and the environment. He volunteered in leadership roles on the
boards of Appleton Medical Center, the Community Foundation for the Fox River Valley, Lawrence University, and was an active member of Appleton Rotary. He was honored during his lifetime with numerous awards from
the University of Wisconsin and other institutions, and was inducted into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame in 2003.
In a note to the company’s 2,000 team members nationwide, CEO Tom Boldt said of his father:
“My Dad was extremely proud of all our field and office employees. He loved the company and the positive impact it has had on so many customers and communities. He was excited about what we will be capable of in the future. And, he wanted us to have fun doing it!”
“Oscar built a business based on honesty, and fairness, hard work, performance and a passionate love for construction,” said President and COO Dave Kievet. “These are principles that guide our team members on a
daily basis and are the foundation of our culture.”
“Oscar’s energy and charisma were legendary and he inspired us all,” said Jim Rossmeissl, a senior executive and member of The Boldt Company’s board of directors.
“For 50 years, Oscar provided a powerful vision to grow our company and create a culture of excellence for team members who are still working with us today,” said Bob DeKoch, past president and board member,
Oscar C. Boldt learned construction under his father, Oscar J. Boldt’s guidance. After serving as a B-24 navigator in the Army Air Corps during World War II, he graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of
Wisconsin—Madison. In 1950, he became the third generation of his family to assume leadership of the company.
Oscar was active in the company up until his passing. The family is planning a private funeral and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.