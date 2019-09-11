Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 53F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.