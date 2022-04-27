Northwoods Pioneer Gallery and Gifts celebrates 50th anniversary

Northwoods Pioneer Gallery and Gifts in Two Harbors will celebrate its 50th anniversary in May.
On Memorial Day in 1972, Minnesota’s first arts and crafts cooperative, Northwoods Pioneer Gallery and Gifts, opened as Pioneer Crafts on the jagged outcropping of Silver Creek Cliff. A $7,200 grant from Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency to incorporate a storefront operation on the north shore was the beginning of this 50 year endeavor. Gross income for the first year was $7,000. The first business sign was attached to a Buick which was parked on the side of the road.
The building was owned by Duane Ruberg and rented for $75 per month. In 1979 the building was purchased for $17,900 from Myron Vold with $100 promissory notes from 179 members, which were then repaid in 4 years with interest. The building was cold, had no plumbing and was occupied nightly by mice. A “trap line” was maintained, since a member had apple dolls for sale which had to be protected each night to prevent the mice from munching the doll hands and heads.
After the Silver Creek tunnel was completed in 1994, access to the shop was more restricted. The current property in Castle Danger was purchased after Rustic Inn moved its building to a neighboring location. Pioneer owners built the current building in 1998 and subsequently changed the name from Pioneer Crafts to Northwoods Pioneer Gallery and Gifts.
Northwoods Pioneer Gallery and Gifts is the longest continuously operating craft cooperative in Minnesota, according to its owners. The cooperative has 54 members, ages 14-94 years old, who sell their art or craft products and run the store which is open seven days a week in the summer. It is closed January and February and open for long weekends in spring and fall.
The store will hold a celebration with an outdoor craft show and Baptism Barbeque Company on June 18, from 10:00 am-5:00 pm. The celebration is partially funded by a grant from Lovin’ Lake County.