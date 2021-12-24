Northwood Technical College announced Thursday its participation in an initiative funded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) as part of a $10 million Workforce Innovation Grant.
The RESTORE (Restoring Employment through Support, Training, Outreach, Recruitment, and Education) project is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Gov. Evers announced the recipients of the three-year grant during a news conference on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The application, led by Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC), was one of the final 12 chosen to receive award funding out of the 130 total applications.
The purpose of the Workforce Innovation Grant Program is to help the regions of Wisconsin address and solve the critical workforce shortage in the manufacturing industry “by financially supporting collaborative, sustainable and innovative pandemic-recovery plans developed by regional organizations,” according to the WEDC website.
Total funding of $9,999,614 will be used by a collaboration including Northwood Tech, CVTC, Bloomer High School, Osseo-Fairchild High School, St. Croix Central High School (SCC), Processed Metals Innovators and the West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (WCWWDB).
Under this collaboration, the RESTORE project’s model develops multi-purpose training centers and mobile labs to be integrated into rural regions of Wisconsin for high schools and employers to utilize for manufacturing-related training centers and to assist in rebuilding the workforce after challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of these training centers will be the St. Croix Valley Manufacturing Outreach Center located at SCC utilizing a portion of the $3,815,972 grant, of which Northwood Tech was a sub-recipient. Manufacturing training centers will also be put in place at Bloomer and Osseo-Fairchild High Schools. The RESTORE grant will:
“We are excited to partner with St. Croix Central and Chippewa Valley Technical College in this capacity-building effort to offer training solutions in advanced manufacturing,” said Northwood Tech President John Will in an official statement.
This award to Northwood Tech and fellow sub-recipients was part of the first round of grants funded under the Workforce Innovation Grant – RESTORE. According to Gov. Evers’ office, Wisconsin will award a second round of workforce grants in 2022.