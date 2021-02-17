Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment has opened a new dealership in Virginia/Mountain Iron.
“We're excited about it,” Jim Skubic, operations manager of the equipment dealership said. “Northland is making a huge commitment here. They want to continue to grow this location.”
A soft opening of the dealership along Enterprise Drive is underway. Renovation of the dealership building will be fully completed in May. About a dozen people will be employed at the dealership including internal and external sales, parts, and service technicians, Skubic said. Field and road service will be offered along with pick-up and delivery.
The dealership will carry a full line of John Deere equipment including lawn tractors, implement tractors, excavators, skid steers, and wheel loaders. Additional lines of equipment will be added in the weeks ahead.
The dealership serves a geographic area from the Iron Range to the Canadian border.
Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment operates two dealerships in Minnesota, one in Wisconsin and two in Michigan.