The Northland Foundation announced its grant program made two dozen funding awards to nonprofit organizations, schools, and Native nations during the final quarter of 2021.
Several of the largest grants will support services for survivors of domestic violence, as well as programming that aims to prevent violence affecting Black, Indigenous, and other youth of color.
In addition, three major grants of $50,000 each were made through the foundation’s Integrated Rural Community Aging Program. The grants, in partnership with the Bois Forte, Fond du Lac, and Grand Portage nations, support programs that help elders age in place in their homes and communities.
“Domestic violence and aging services are both longtime Northland Foundation priorities,” stated Director of Grantmaking, Erik Torch, “and the stress and social isolation driven by the pandemic have only increased the call for programming in these areas.
“Grantees across the region are creatively addressing these big needs, under tough circumstances, and we are happy to help support their work.”
The October 2021 Maada’ookiing grants and Youth In Philanthropy grants previously announced are in addition to the following October - December quarterly grants.
Children, Youth and Families
Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway, Grand Rapids: $35,000
To support out-of-school time programming to students in the Grand Rapids and Greenway School Districts.
Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth: $5,000
To support the Youth in Government program, which engages teens in state-organized model government programs, building long-term life skills, leadership potential, and dedication to service.
Aitkin County Environmental Services, Aitkin: $2,000
To support environmental education programming for Aitkin County sixth graders.
Essentia Health Foundation, Duluth: $20,000
To provide hospitality to families with seriously ill or injured children.
Kids Closet of Duluth, Duluth: $5,000
To provide winter outerwear to youth in need.
Northern Lights Community School, Warba: $5,000
To launch a restorative conferencing initiative to reduce the number of out-of-school suspensions.
Individual and Community Wellbeing
Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Duluth: $25,000
To support community and economic development programming in the City of Duluth.
One Roof Community Housing, Duluth: $5,000
To support a lending program for home repair and improvement tools to help homeowners make needed maintenance and repairs to their homes.
Center City Housing Corporation, Duluth: $25,000
To provide supportive and stabilizing services to families experiencing homelessness.
Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Saint Paul: $15,000
To provide supportive services to veterans and their families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Northeast Minnesota.
Northeast Minnesota Continuum of Care, Duluth: $5,000
To support learning opportunities for emergency housing providers to better understand systemic issues that lead to and exacerbate homelessness.
CHUM, Duluth: $3,000
To conduct a study trip to visit Minneapolis and St. Paul programs to learn about promising approaches to address homelessness.
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, Grand Rapids: $25,000
To support programming to reduce food insecurity among children.
Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness, Chisholm: $15,000
To support the establishment of a multi-cultural space for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) on the Iron Range.
Safe Haven Shelter for Battered Women, Duluth: $30,000
To support programming that provides multi-generational support, safety, space to heal, advocacy and empowerment for women, children, and all survivors of domestic violence.
Advocates Against Domestic Abuse dba HOPE (Healing Opportunity Provided Equally), Aitkin: $25,000
To provide services and supports to survivors of domestic violence.
Men As Peacemakers, Duluth: $40,000
To support youth programming that facilitates the growth and wellbeing of youth of color and prevents race- and gender-based violence.
Sawtooth Mountain Clinic, Inc., Grand Marais: $10,000
To provide access to affordable oral health care for expectant mothers, children, youth, and older adults in Cook County and the Grand Portage nation.
Damiano of Duluth, Inc., Duluth: $20,000
To increase the capacity of the social services program that connects people with critical services to help them meet their basic needs.
Koochiching Aging Options, International Falls: $25,000
To provide services to older adults and caregivers to help them maintain independence and age in place.
Economic Development and Community Vitality
APEX, Duluth: $15,000
To support economic development efforts in Duluth and the surrounding area.
Integrated Rural Community Aging Program – Tribal Nations Grants
Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage: $50,000
To support the creation of a chore service and home modification program to help elders age in place.
Bois Forte Health and Human Services, Nett Lake: $50,000
To support the creation of a durable medical equipment lending program and pilot the use of cellular health monitoring equipment to help elders continue to live at home.
Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet: $50,000
To support meal delivery services for Fond du Lac elders.