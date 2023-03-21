Northland College in Ashland will offer a seamless transfer pathway for Finlandia University students following FinnU’s closure at the end of the 2023–24 academic year.
Established in 1896 by Finnish immigrants as Suomi College, the school is located in the town of Hancock in Michigan’s northernmost region, the Keweenaw Peninsula.
Northland said it will provide automatic admissions and generous credit transfer for qualifying Finlandia students. All Finlandia University students are guaranteed automatic admission with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher when they apply to Northland College as full-time students. They will not pay more than $4,000 per year in tuition if their family’s adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $70,000. Students will still be responsible for student fees, course fees, and housing and meal plans if they choose to live on campus.
Recognizing the unique difficulties students face with this unexpected transition, Northland College will waive housing and meal plan requirements for Finlandia students to mirror expectations at FinnU.
The two institutions are located within minutes of Lake Superior in similarly sized Northwoods communities. While there are some differences between the two, several of Finlandia’s programs are closely aligned with a similar major or minor at Northland.
“We respect and applaud the role Finlandia has played in educating thousands of students over the last century,” shared Northland College President Chad Dayton. “We recognize this is a difficult time as Finlandia’s students, faculty, and staff consider their futures, and we offer our compassion to our neighbors to the north.”