Northern Minnesota continues to deal with flood waters. Rainy Lake passed its record high-water mark, and the the Rainy River Basin in both Minnesota and Ontario is experiencing flooding. "This is a historic flood that has already exceeded the records set in the 2014 flooding, and could break all-time records for lake levels on Namakan/Kabetogama Lake and Rainy Lake," the National Weather Service reports. "It will take a long time for these levels to decrease once they peak (crest), and those experiencing flooding should be prepared for weeks of high water levels through June." This has affected access to some areas in the boundary waters and visitors should make contact before arriving. Meanwhile, the Rainy Lake Gazette posted information for outside volunteers who want to help, including a heads up to bring protective wear such as rubber boots, hip boots and/or chest waders, along with sunscreen and bug spray. "The Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center is anticipating additional severe weather before flood conditions peak," the Gazette staff reports.
Northern Minnesota still battling high water
- By Konnie LeMay I Lake Superior Magazine
