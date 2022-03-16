Northeast Minnesota colleges finalize merger

Northeastern Minnesota's five colleges are now one.
A merger of five colleges has been finalized by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees and Higher Learning Commission, officials of Minnesota State announced.
Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College and Vermilion Community College will officially merge on May 23.
Under the merger, the colleges will collectively be known as Minnesota North College.
The five colleges for years have operated as the Northeast Higher Education District.
“Operationally merging our institutions leverages the resources, talents, and marketability that comes with a larger, regional college yet maintains the long-cherished individual campus identities and community connections,” said Michael Raich, Minnesota North College president in a news release.
The colleges are located in Hibbing, Grand Rapids, Eveleth-Virginia, International Falls, and Ely.
All five colleges will remain open under the new structure.
By merging, the new college will be able to operate more efficiently, according to college officials.
“Students will benefit from a seamless educational experience along with expanded access to courses, programs, support services, and the team of experts that serve our six campuses,” said Raich. “Working regionally, Minnesota North College will be able to provide a comprehensive response to our business and industry partners, which aligns with our new vision of being a catalyst for regional prosperity.”
A new logo and web site will be revealed this spring.
The merger improves services to students and stakeholders, offers students increased access to courses and career programs, and allows a single application and transcript to the merged college.
Student services such as registration and financial aid will also be simplified under the merger.
Recruiting efforts will expand across the midwest and into Canada, said Molly Nelson, Minnesota North College dean of enrollment management.
“I like how we can combine our resources to move forward,” said Nelson.
The merger has been underway for several years.
“This has been an extraordinary lift for the entire Minnesota North College community,” Devinder Malhotra, Minnesota State chancellor said in a news release. “And I commend President Raich and his team for all the hard work that was put into making this vision a reality. Visiting the six campuses of Minnesota North College is a wonderful experience because, while each one of the, has a distinct personality and is unique geographically and programmatically, they all share a passionate common commitment to students and their success.”
Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Rainy River Community College, and Vermilion Community College each have one campus.
Mesabi Range College has campuses in Virginia and Eveleth.
Full consolidation of the five colleges will evolve, Raich said.
“We will pilot our systems over the summer and welcome the first full cohort of Minnesota North students in the fall semester of 2022,” said Raich.