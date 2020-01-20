North Shore Federal Credit Union (NSFCU) announced plans to open a second Duluth branch location in the former Taco Arcada at 1902 W. Superior St. in the Lincoln Park business corridor. NSFCU’s first Duluth branch location is on London Road.
“The overwhelming success of our London Road location prompted the search for a second location,” said Cassie Ernest, NSFCU President. “We have wanted to be in the Lincoln Park area as the Lincoln Park Business Group’s thoughtful and collaborative community vision fits with our business philosophy of serving an underserved area that is growing and prospering. We are committed to advancing that vision within the Lincoln Park neighborhood.”
NSFCU is a member-owned financial co-op that has served Minnesota’s Arrowhead region for over 60 years, with branch locations in Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Lutsen, Grand Marais, Grand Portage and Duluth. NSFCU entered the Duluth market in the summer of 2018, opening a branch located at 2104 London Road.
The Lincoln Park branch is slated to open in mid-2020.