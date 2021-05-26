North Shore Adventure Park opens for 2021 season

The North Shore Adventure Park celebrates its grand opening Friday, May 28 with climbing hours 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday through Sunday and live music on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to come for the adventure and stay for the free music by Silver Bay singer/songwriter duo, Gene LaFond & Amy Grillo.
“We expect a busy season as COVID restrictions ease and people are excited to travel again,” said Phil Huston, the park’s founder and general manager. Despite restrictions during the 2020 season, the park still served over 10,000 guests.
“We are grateful to have done well during the pandemic and to be a place where people feel comfortable gathering with friends and family,” he said.
Despite changing state and local regulations around masking, the Adventure Park still requires guests to wear masks for the first 30 minutes of their visit while they are going through training and harnessing with staff.
The park’s other COVID safety measures remain in use. These include limited reservations each hour plus private picnic areas and handwashing stations. The park sterilizes all house gloves and sells new ones through their reservation system.
All staff have completed a minimum of 40 hours of training around safety, assists, repairs and customer service.
“The North Shore will be very busy this season,” Huston said. “We encourage guests to book their tickets and their lodging in advance.”
The North Shore Adventure Park is the only forest climbing park in Minnesota, providing exciting adventures for families, individuals and groups. The park offers 75 adventure challenges, 65 obstacles and 10 zip lines, that help develop skills and endurance.
More details on the event and the park can be found at northshoreadventurepark.com.