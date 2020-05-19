“We think the company built a first-class park,” said general manager Phil Huston. “But after the first season, it was clear we needed to bring all park decisions back to Minnesota. We want the park to feel ‘owned’ by our Duluth and North Shore communities.We wanted to hire all of our creative talent for marketing, websites and other services here, not on the east coast. That’s important to us.”
Huston and the park’s President, Alice Tibbetts live in Duluth and Silver Bay.
Addressing the new challenge posed by COVID-19, Huston said, “Frankly, safety and social distancing are not new to us. Our standard protocol is to allow only one person on an obstacle and only two on a platform. The experience is an individual challenge so it is impossible to crowd each other when we are on the aerial obstacles and ziplines up in the air”.
He added that the large outdoor venue allows them to easily practice social distancing and follow the state’s Covid-19 protocols.
“We have created a no-touch check-in policy that requires guests to reserve online, in advance. This helps us manage the number of guests allowed, which is only 35 climbers during any time slot. It also provides for more social distancing since guests won’t need to spend time at the front desk getting registered .”