The National Federation of Independent Business today is expressing disappointment and concern after late Thursday night the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a new, unfunded mandate on. small business owners for minimum paid leave requirements. It requires small companies to provide up to 48 hours of paid leave in the first year and up to 80 hours in future years.
“This micromanagement of small businesses by state legislators is incredibly harmful to Main Street,” said John Reynolds, NFIB State Director in Minnesota. “Small business owners, not politicians in St. Paul, know how to best run their business and take care of their employees. It’s especially disappointing to see special interest carve outs included in the bill while struggling small businesses are left to deal with the full expense and burden of an unfunded mandate.”
Under the proposal passed by the House, a small business with 10 full time employees making an average hourly wage of $20 faces new costs of up to $9,600 in the first year and up to $16,000 in subsequent years under this mandate.
House File 19 isn’t the only taxing mandate on small business being considered by Minnesota lawmakers. Last month, NFIB announced its statewide issue campaign to Stop St. Paul’s Billion Dollar Tax Hike on Small Businesses. This new $1 billion payroll tax on small businesses and workers comes in the form of a massive new government-run, 24-week paid leave mandate.