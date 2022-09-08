Next Career Pathways
Grand Rapids ISD led development of Next Career Pathways, an Itasca Area Schools Collaborative program that provides high school courses and experiences to prepare students for occupations in seven industries including: business, computer science, construction, education, health care, manufacturing and natural resources/agriculture. Approximately 1,000 students in eight area high schools within seven school districts have access to Next and can gain valuable real-world skills through courses that provide relevant hands-on experiences to help prepare for college and career.