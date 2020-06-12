Newest USCG cutter named after local Medal of Honor recipient

Thursday the U.S. Coast Guard commissioned into service the 154-foot USCG cutter Edgar Culbertson in Galveston, Texas, its home port.
The vessel has a close tie to the Lake Superior region. Boatswains Mate First Class Edgar A. Culbertson posthumously earned the Coast Guard Medal of Honor, the guard's highest peacetime recognition of heroism, after he died April 30, 1967, while trying to rescue three teenage brothers swept from the Duluth Ship Canal pier in a storm. Edgar also was swept over the side by a huge wave, and though he had been tied to two other Guardsmen, Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Richard R. Callahan and Fireman Ronald C. Prei, who also volunteered in the rescue attempt, Edgar did not survive. All three were awarded the Coast Guard Medal. Teenage brothers Eric, Nathan and Arthur Halverson were never recovered.
Edgar's friend, Capt. Tom Mackay, a now retired Vista Fleet captain, spearheaded the return of a bronze memorial plaque to him and the boys which is placed on the north pier. Cap't Tom, as he's nicknamed, did a story about the 1967 tragedy and establishment of the now annual commemoration for Lake Superior Magazine.
The new cutter crew’s primary missions will be living marine resources, search and rescue and other law enforcement along 900 miles of coastline for the Coast Guard’s Eighth District, from Carrabelle, Florida, to Brownsville, Texas.
The vessel photos show the cutter's crew assembling for the manning of the rails during the commissioning ceremony. A video shows the full 1-hour ceremony.