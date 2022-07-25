New Super One open in Crosby

Super One Foods in Crosby, Minn. has relocated, doubled in size and added its 11th Super One Liquor location. The new Super One stores opened on May 8 just in time for the state’s fishing opener. A two-week-long grand opening celebration culminated in a ribbon cutting on June 10.
The new store features full-service grocery, delicatessen, bakery and butcher shop to complement the new liquor store for convenient one-stop shopping. The 57,000-square-foot building was developed by Miner’s Inc., a family-owned and operated business with 32 grocery and 11 liquor stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the over $12 million project with a $350,000 Development Infrastructure grant to the city of Crosby.
The grocery store comprises 38,200 square feet and the liquor store 8,000. The remaining 10,800 square feet is leased to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) to expand its health care services with a walk-in clinic, pharmacy and wellness center. The clinic is scheduled to open later this summer and will serve adults and children with non-emergency medical needs. Patients may schedule an appointment in advance or walk-in to receive care from a family physician and other health care providers.
The new building was constructed less than a mile from the previous store’s location on a 12-acre site that included the former E.W. Hallett Family Estate. The project created approximately 100 short-term construction jobs while the grocery and liquor stores provide employment to over 80 people. Rice Lake Construction Group of Deerwood, Minn. was the general contractor.
Other project partners included Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) and Crow Wing County (CWC). They identified the transportation needs required by the new facility and partnered to construct efficient access roadways including a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 210 and County Road 31 with no cost share to the city of Crosby or Deerwood Township.
“Miner’s is committed to the Cuyuna Lakes area, the revitalization of Crosby and bringing a better shopping experience to its residents and seasonal customers,” said Patrick Miner, president of Miner’s, Inc. “The new store location is much larger with expanded departments and offers spacious and convenient parking for all recreational visitors. We are looking forward to our new partnership with Cuyuna Regional Medical Center."
Crosby has experienced economic growth related to the community’s transition from a mining-based economy to one centered around adventure recreation. Crosby rebranded itself as a mountain biking mecca through the development of a 30-mile trail system spread across 800 acres surrounding reclaimed mining lands amidst the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area (CCSRA). According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, CCSRA had approximately 300,000 total users last year, of which 119,000 were bike users. The DNR anticipates those numbers to increase this year due to an expansion in trail miles.
Miner’s Inc. is a fourth-generation, family-owned business. The company’s team includes over 3,000 employees. Miner’s is headquartered in Hermantown, Minn. near Duluth and also operates a 200,000-square-foot distribution center and its own trucking division.
For Community Development grant information email Chris Ismil or call him at 218-735-3010.