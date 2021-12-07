New Scenic Cafe celebrates reopening with ribbon cutting ceremony

For almost 2 years, the team at The New Scenic Café continually found new ways to keep the doors "open"during the Covid pandemic. "And while all of the ongoing changes have brought excitement and novelty, nothing has replaced the experience of dining, service, and atmosphere that we have fostered for over 22 years," the North Shore mainstay said in a recent statement.
On Wed., Nov. 10, the restaurant began offering full-service dining again, and on Wed. Dec. 8 at 11 a.m., the staff will celebrate with a symbolic ribbon cutting ceremony offered by the Duluth Chamber of Commerce.