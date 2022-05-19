New manufacturing company diversifies Iron Range economy

Advanced Machine Guarding Solutions (AMGS) has opened a manufacturing facility in a city-owned building located within Hibbing’s North Industrial Park.
AMGS designs and produces safety steel wire mesh guarding for the automation industry. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation provided a $91,000 bank participation loan to AMGS to help purchase equipment including an industrial saw, commercial drill and powder coating machine. The total project investment was $425,000.
AMGS manufactures standard and custom doors, panels and posts that are used in almost all automated industries such as automobile and food packaging. The wire mesh guarding protects employee operators and equipment from hazards in machine areas and is mandated by OSHA’s safety standards. The guarding is often seen in conveyor areas and operator load stations. AMGS also provides safety electronics that may be added to the mesh guarding such as light indicators, area scanners and safety interlock switches. The electronics are preconfigured and assembled to make installation easy for customers. AMGS is a Made in the USA company and sources the steel for its products from America.
Detroit, Chicago and Ohio are currently AMGS’s largest markets. Their primary customers are Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Industrial Manufacturers. OEMs range from metal, plastic, packaging and custom automation equipment, as well as industrial robotic integrators. Industrial Manufacturers include fabricated metal, plastic, rubber, vehicle and other transportation, food and beverage, and wood products.
“What we do is very recession proof. The products we manufacture are required by OSHA to create safety barriers between employees and machinery,” said Jason Wobbema, AMGS owner. “The future is very stable for the automation industry, and the safety products we are manufacturing in Hibbing can be supplied all over the globe.”
AMGS is unique in the marketplace because it merges two different technologies, mechanical guarding and electronic safety devices into one pre-designed package for the customer. All of their equipment may be customized to meet clients' specific needs and operational layouts.
With over 25 years of experience in the automation and robotics industry, Eveleth native Jason Wobbema founded AMGS in 2021. He designed and built robotic equipment for several national and international companies including Arctic Cat. Wobbema also helped start a German-based safety guarding company before returning to the Iron Range 15 years ago.
“I'm happy to be back home in northeastern Minnesota and starting a business that can help diversify the region’s economy,” said Wobbema. “The financial assistance from Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, and the building made available by the city of Hibbing were key factors to the startup phase. We look forward to providing our clients with Made in the USA products and keeping their costs and lead times down.”
AMGS leases approximately 10,000 of the 31,000-square-foot building for its operations. RMB Environmental Services occupies the remainder of the building.
“We are very pleased to have AMGS join the region’s strong economic core of manufacturing,” said Commissioner Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. “Providing low interest financial packages is one way we help businesses grow in northeastern Minnesota. Another way is supporting communities like Hibbing that work to develop sites and buildings for businesses to occupy, operate and employ workers.”