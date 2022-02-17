New fuel and convenience retail campus developed in Nashwauk

Edwards Oil & Propane dba Lucky Seven General Stores purchased three adjoining commercial property sites in downtown Nashwauk to redevelop them into a retail campus. The existing buildings on the sites are either being demolished or were remodeled for the new retail outlets. A new combination liquor store and car wash is at 95% completion. A new modern convenience store with a brand name quick-serve restaurant is in the planning stage and will be out for construction bid later this year. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the project with a Commercial Redevelopment grant to the city of Nashwauk that helped pay for renovation of an existing building on the sites.
The liquor store, named Ed’s Little Brown Jug, features over 200 selections of wine. There is a large liquor assortment with top shelf varieties and a state-of-the-art beer cave that is the largest of Lucky Seven’s liquor arm. Attached to the liquor store is a new two-bay Hurricane Plus Car Wash. One bay is DIY with high-pressure wand and drying systems that can accommodate vehicles as large as an RV. The other bay is an automated Hurricane Plus Car Wash that features a state-of-the-art machine that can do either a touchless or soft touch wash with four wash and price options.
The new convenience store will have a well-stocked inventory of goods, a selection of outdoor sporting supplies and a quick-serve restaurant, possibly with a drive-thru. An environmentally friendly storage tank system will be installed to serve a canopied fuel island.
“The new campus of buildings and amenities will complement Nashwauk’s downtown area,” said Bob Skalko, Edwards Oil general manager. “Lucky Seven Stores continue to innovate their offerings based on community needs. This development in Nashwauk is our newest location, and we are very proud to serve the people there.”
Edwards Oil and its affiliated companies are headquartered in Virginia, Minnesota and employ nearly 200 people at 21 locations throughout northeastern Minnesota.
“Local contractors, subcontractors and professional services were utilized for the design and construction work,” said Skalko. “We always try to give back as much as possible to those who have helped us grow our brand in northeastern Minnesota. Hiring, buying and keeping business local is part of that commitment.”