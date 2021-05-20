New child care facility meets crucial Iron Range workforce need

A new 32,000-square-foot addition will be added to Washington Elementary School in Hibbing that will house the Early Childhood and Head Start programs. The new Hibbing Early Learning Center is scheduled to be completed in March 2022 and will serve 120 children total including 60 Early Childhood and 60 Head Start.
Hibbing ISD 701 and Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) collaborated to merge their two independent programs into the new shared space at Washington Elementary. Hibbing’s Early Childhood and AEOA’s Head Start programs are currently located at separate sites that are no longer suited for child care services due to interior and exterior building limitations.
“The opening of the new Hibbing Early Learning Center is extremely important to our area families, employers and workforce,” said Commissioner Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. “The state of Minnesota, including the Iron Range, has a child care shortage which is a critical economic issue. The new center will be a tremendous asset to our region.”
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the project with a $300,000 Development Infrastructure grant to the city of Hibbing that helped pay for utilities, stormwater, lighting, sitework and landscaping. Total project investment is $9.4 million. The project is expected to create 61 construction jobs and 22 permanent jobs. For more information about Development Infrastructure grants, email Chris Ismil or call him at 218-735-3010.