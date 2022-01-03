New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center wins Touchstone Energy Community Award

Lake Country Power selected New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center of Grand Rapids and Deer River, as the winner of its annual Touchstone Energy Community Award. The co-op chose the organization for the vital community services they provide the region.
The pregnancy care center was awarded a plaque and $500 that will go toward its community giving efforts. The center offers a variety of free and confidential services to help expectant parents have healthy pregnancies. Some of the services include pregnancy and parenting education, community referrals, personal support, limited obstetric ultrasounds, counseling, pregnancy tests, a boutique, support and training for fathers and fetal development instruction.