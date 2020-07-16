Students seeking to transfer credits from any of Wisconsin’s 16 technical colleges to Northland College will have a much easier time in the future thanks to a comprehensive agreement between the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and Wisconsin Technical Colleges and the Wisconsin Technical College System.
Under this arrangement, specified technical college credits will count toward requirements for a bachelor’s degree at Northland College, provided the student earned a grade of “C” or better within the last 10 years. Technical college students must also meet the admissions requirements at the Ashland-based college.
“This is a benefit to transfer students who will be assured the transfer of specified course credits from Wisconsin technical colleges to private, nonprofit colleges such as Northland College,” said Wendy Gorman, dean of academic affairs at Northland College. “Northland benefits by attracting these experienced students who complete their bachelor’s degree on our campus.”
More than a dozen popular introductory courses are included in the agreement, such as chemistry, psychology, and speech.
“Streamlining the process to transfer credits from a technical college to a four-year private college opens doors for more students to earn bachelor’s degrees in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Rolf Wegenke, president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.
The negotiated "course equivalencies" reduce or eliminate the need to spend extra time and money retaking courses. The ability to smoothly transfer credits provides more flexibility for students — especially those who wish to start their college career close to home as well as non-traditional students who are already in the workforce and are looking to further their careers with bachelor’s degrees, Northland said in a news release.