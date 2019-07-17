Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $1,821 million for the second quarter of 2019, 4.1 percent higher than the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share were $1.09 in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $1.02 in the second quarter of 2018.
U.S. Bancorp attributed the increase in net income to net revenue growth of 3.2 percent partially offset by noninterest expense growth of 2.2 percent. Net interest income increased 3.4 percent (3.3 percent on a taxable-equivalent basis), mainly a result of the impact of loan growth and mix, as well as higher yields on reinvestment of securities, partially offset by the impact of a flatter yield curve, higher rates on deposits and changes in funding mix.
Nonperforming assets were $953 million at June 30, compared with $1,005 million at March 31, and $1,091 million at June 30, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate was 0.33 percent at June 30 compared with 0.35 percent at March 31 and 0.39 percent at June 30.