National award recognizes St. Luke's advanced wound care and hyperbaric center

St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has been recognized with the President’s Circle award from Healogics for the third consecutive year. It earned the award by hitting high benchmarks, achieving exceptional clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 91 percent within 28 median days to heal. The award is only given to a Center of Distinction with outstanding performance. There were 635 Centers eligible for the President’s Circle award, but only a select few achieved the honor.
“This recognition is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our staff,” Director of St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center Tania McVean said. “Healing our patients and improving their quality of life drives us to provide the great care we offer in our clinic. We are honored to have earned these awards.”
St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center is a member of Healogics network of nearly 700 Wound Care Centers. It offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed. To learn more visit slhduluth.com/WoundCare.