Nashwauk rehabilitating residential and commercial spaces

Like most communities on Minnesota’s Iron Range, Nashwauk has a rich mining history. It was the first mining community to develop in Itasca County on the western Mesabi Range. The first iron shipment from Hawkins Mine occurred in 1902, and in 1903 Nashwauk was officially incorporated with a population of 220. The town quickly flourished with homes and businesses. The mine closed in 1962 after 60 years of mining and producing hundreds of thousands of tons of iron ore that were transported by rail to the rest of the nation for the growth of America.
Today Nashwauk is home to more than 20 businesses, 450 households and over 950 residents. The city recently embarked on rehabilitating its commercial and residential building inventory. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation provided Nashwauk with a $3,000 Application Fund grant to help pay for a grant writer to apply for state level funding to assist with building rehabilitation.
Nashwauk hired professional grant writer Richard Grabko of Community Resource Development, LLC. He successfully secured an $816,500 grant from Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)’s Small City Development Program (SCDP) to help pay for owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation.
Preparing an effective grant proposal, identifying funding sources and navigating the application process can be costly and requires technical expertise to which small communities often do not have access. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation’s Application Fund grant program assists communities with the costs of preparing and applying for larger grants such as SCDP that produce economic growth.
“The $3,000 Application Fund grant from Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation resulted in our city receiving a substantial SCDP grant of over $800,000 to improve our building assets,” said April Kurtock, Nashwauk city administrator/clerk. “We were able to hire a professional grant writer to help us navigate the process. The end result will be significant improvements to the Nashwauk community which is appealing for both existing and new residents.”
The commercial portion of the project will allow for rehabilitation of six or more commercial properties and could include improvements to a building’s exterior, signs, awnings, mechanical systems, architectural services, ADA compliance and more. Work for both the commercial and residential projects will begin this year.