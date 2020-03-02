The MPCA will hold three public open houses and five comment forums during the comment period. The public is invited to attend and learn more about the project, as well as give feedback on the draft documents that will be part of the official record.
March 17, 2020 Sanford Center in Bemidji
- Open house 1-9 pm
- Comment forum 2:30 – 4:30 pm
- Comment forum 6:30 – 8:30 pm
March 18, 2020 Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids
- Open house 1-9 pm
- Comment forum 2:30 – 4:30 pm
- Comment forum 6:30 – 8:30 pm
April 1, 2020 Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
- Open house TBD
- Comment forum TBD
Comments made during the public forums will be recorded and included in the official record. There will be other opportunities to give public comment at the meetings via private court reporters or submitting written comments. To be part of the official record, comments must in writing (via email, mail or electronically) and received by 4:30 pm on Friday, April 3, 2020. The specifics on how to make an official comment, as well as the web links to make comments electronically are on the project web site.
Details for the April 1 meeting in Mahnomen are still being finalized. When available, updated information will be posted on the MPCA’s Line 3 project page. Additional information on what to expect at the meetings, including the code of conduct and public hearing format, will be posted by March 10 on the Line 3 project page.
The MPCA released the draft permits and certification on Wednesday, February 26. The draft permits and certification, as well as supporting documents, are available on the MPCA web site.