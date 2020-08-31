Zeitgeist Zinema 2 in Duluth has launched the Zinema 2.0 experience. Each week the site will feature films in five categories: new releases, social justice, arts, retro and international. The cost of a rental is $4.99 and after renting it, you have 14 days to view it. Once you start the film, you have 72 hours to finish it. This week's offerings include documentaries on John Lewis ("Good Trouble") and Gordon Lightfoot ("If You Could Read My Mind") as well as fiction films.
The actual Downtown Duluth theatre space can be booked for private rentals for your own movie parities on Friday and Saturday evenings for groups of up to 16 or 24, though it is BYOF (bring your own film).
Duluth's West Theater has showings of classics (on Wednesday are "Sing," "Wizard of Oz" and "Slap Shot") plus a sneak peek of Christopher Nolan's newest film, "Tenet," from Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
The downtown Duluth Cinema, part of the Marcus Theater group, in Duluth begins limit showings. Its Hermantown Lakes 10 theater remains closed.
In Thunder Bay, the folks who bring you The Walleye have started a pop-up drive-in theatre called Interstellar Outdoor Cinema on Saturdays in the parking lot at the corner of the corner of Highway 61 and Cloud Lake Road.