May 16 marks the day that the University of Wisconsin-Superior would have held its spring commencement ceremony if it hadn’t been for the effects of COVID-19. Instead, the UW-Superior campus and Wessman Arena will remain quiet and vacant this year.
However, the unfortunate circumstances don’t change the fact that 538 students officially graduated in the 2019-2020 academic year, many of them overcoming substantial challenges due to COVID-19 to receive their diplomas.
“I hope all of our graduates know how proud we are of them and all that they’ve overcome this semester to cross the finish line,” said Chancellor Renée Wachter. “These students have shown outstanding resilience and adaptability and I know they will accomplish great things in the future.”
After receiving feedback from students that a virtual commencement simply couldn’t replace the experience of crossing the stage to receive their diplomas, UWS administration made the decision to postpone commencement and hold a special on-campus ceremony on Saturday, December 19. Graduates are also invited to attend the 2021 Spring Commencement ceremony, if that is more convenient for them. Those who cannot return to Superior will be able to join the December or spring ceremonies virtually.