Water Users: More than 50 million gallons of water daily are taken from Lake Superior by permitted users between Two Harbors and Grand Marais, Minn. Joe Friedrichs of WTIPfound in a story that recently aired. "Cities from Duluth to Grand Marais use the lake to supply homes and businesses drinking water. Mining operations on the North Shore use an abundance of Lake Superior water to process materials that arrive from the Iron Range. Similarly, Lutsen Mountains, the ski resort on the North Shore, pulls water from the lake to make snow when it needs to. On average, Minnesota residents or businesses take more than 213 million gallons of water from Lake Superior on any given day. For comparison, that would be enough to fill more than 300 Olympic sized swimming pools every day. This number of 213 million gallons includes Duluth, both the city’s water supply and businesses that take water from the lake. As the largest Minnesota city on the shores of Lake Superior, Duluth uses a significant amount of the state’s total water taken from the lake by those permitted to do so." The major users outside Duluth, Joe reports, are Northshore Mining in Silver Bay, Lutsen Mountains ski resort and the cities of Grand Marais and Two Harbors. They all have a DNR permit. Much of the water, of course, recycles back into the Lake. We pondered other big uses of Big Lake water. According to Michael Agnew of The Growler, average craft brewing operations use 6 to 10 gallons of water to produce 1 gallon of beer. Great Lakes freighters can hold up to 16 million gallons of ballast water (when unloaded, which is rare either coming or going in the maritime season).
