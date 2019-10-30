Passenger numbers grew by 15% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2018 at the Duluth International Airport, the Airport Authority announced.
This marks the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth this year, with passenger numbers growing by 5% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 2018
Additionally, the average ticket price dropped by 5% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, following a 7% drop in fares in 2018. All of this, along with the addition of a third major carrier, American Airlines, has helped contribute to rising passenger numbers, including a 14% year-over-year increase in travelers choosing DLH over MSP, according to airport officials.
“Thanks to the arrival of American Airlines in May of this year as well as strong passenger numbers and growth for Delta and United Airlines, we are on track to see a 50% growth in flights over 2018 in the late 4th quarter of 2019 and early 1st quarter 2020,” said Tom Werner, executive director for the Duluth International Airport. “This continued growth means more options and lower fares for our travelers, all of which translates into even more reasons to fly local.”