Montgomery named interim Community Foundation CEO and president

David Montgomery, former chief administrative officer for the City of Duluth, will lead the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation as interim president and CEO while the nonprofit seeks a permanent top official, the foundation announced today.
Montgomery, 62, is a member of the foundation’s board of trustees and chair of its investment committee. He will start immediately and work with Holly Sampson, the current president and CEO, until she retires June 30. Sampson has served 30 years in that role.
“It’s a privilege to serve this institution, which has done so much good for the Twin Ports and the Northland,” Montgomery said in a news release. “The board has secured the services of a search firm, and we anticipate filling this position on a permanent basis soon. In the meantime, I am honored to work with the professional staff, our donors, our partners and other stakeholders to continue the foundation’s important work.”
Montgomery served as Duluth’s chief administrative officer from 2009 to 2018, when he retired. He initially was hired as the city’s chief financial officer and worked in that role for several months before then-Mayor Don Ness elevated him to the top staff position.
Before working for the city, Montgomery served in a number of top finance and accounting roles, including at the Star Tribune in Minneapolis and Advanstar Communications in Cleveland and Duluth. He started his career at the McGladrey & Pullen accounting firm in the Twin Cities. He has a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Minnesota State University Mankato.
“Dave is the right leader for the foundation while we continue our search for a permanent president and CEO,” said David Kropid, chair of the board of trustees. “He knows the operations, he’s a great manager, and he knows our community and region. The board and I want to thank him for stepping up at this important time.”