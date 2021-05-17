Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced he has reached a bipartisan budget agreement with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman.
Among provisions is a clause that PPP benefits are not taxable in Minnesota.
Each participant gave statements on the governor’s YouTube page, but technical difficulties rendered their comments difficult to fully interpret. In a prepared statement, however, Walz said:
“This bipartisan budget confronts the challenges we face today while investing in the future to help Minnesotans emerge from this crisis stronger than before. Not every Minnesotan was hit by COVID-19 equally – many families and small businesses have struggled tremendously over the past year. That is why it’s so important that we make it easier for families to get by, ensure our students catch up on learning loss, and provide support to our small businesses.
“I’m proud that the agreement we reached makes historic investments in education while providing tax cuts for Minnesotans across the state. This demonstrates that, despite a divided legislature, Minnesotans are united by our shared values: We look out for our neighbors, we want everyone to have an opportunity to succeed, and we all do better when we all do better.”
Some portions of the budget remain in discussion.