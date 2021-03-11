Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% in January, down from a revised 4.7% in December, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
Once again, the decline was due to people leaving the labor force from both employment and unemployment. The number of unemployed fell 7,652 and the number of employed fell 14,851 for a total decline of 22,503 in Minnesota’s labor force on a seasonally adjusted basis. The national unemployment rate fell to 6.3% in January from 6.7% in December.
The deepest impacts of the pandemic are felt by Minnesotans who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). Based on 12-month moving averages, the unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans was 9.5% in January, up from 9.0% in December and up from 4.9% one year ago. The Latinx unemployment rate was 7.3% in January, the same as December and up from 4.9% one year ago. White Minnesotans were at 5.8% in January, 5.6% in December and 3.0% a year ago.
Starting this month, data has reverted to a 12-month moving average rather than the 6-month moving averages previously used. This means the higher months of unemployment rates from earlier in the pandemic are included in the averages.
In January, Minnesota gained 51,800 jobs, that is up 1.9%, on a seasonally adjusted basis, replacing all but 1,000 of the jobs lost in December (revised). January estimates are from the same week that bars and restaurants were able to again seat customers indoors, starting January 11. The private sector gained 48,900 jobs in January, up 2.1%, more than making up for the 47,100 lost in December. Government gained 2,900 jobs, up 0.7%.
“The recovery of over 51,000 jobs in January is a promising sign for Minnesota,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “We have a lot of work ahead to grow our economy, and as this report shows, we must focus on those hit hardest by the pandemic – people of color, people with disabilities, lower wage workers, and small businesses.”
Of the 416,300 jobs lost from February through April 2020, the state has gained back 191,400 jobs.