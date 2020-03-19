Without on-premise dining, the restaurant industry has no on-premise alcohol sales to generate much-needed income, says a news release on change.org
The group has launched a petition to persuade the state of Minnesota to allow any on-premise licensee to sell closed containers for off-premise consumption, any alcoholic beverages that it is able to sell for on-premise consumption under the law.
For example, if a customer is placing a to-go order from an establishment that sells wine and beer, they would be able to purchase wine and beer to-go.
The New York State Liquor Authority has already implemented action to protect its beverage industry, and we are urging Minnesota to follow suit.