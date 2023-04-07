Minnesota Power in 2022 exceeded the state of Minnesota’s energy-savings goal for the 13th consecutive year as it continues to help customers meet their sustainability goals, the Duluth-based utility said Friday.
Minnesota Power achieved energy savings of 2.9% of gross annual retail energy sales in 2022, well above the goal of 1.5% set by the state in 2010, and also above the goal of 1.75% in the 2021 Energy Conservation and Optimization Act. Minnesota Power said it is the only Minnesota utility to have exceeded the goal each year since 2010.
Minnesota Power’s Conservation Improvement Program team works with business and residential customers to provide tools and programs to help them reduce energy use. Those efforts paid off by saving 76,400,068 kilowatt-hours in 2022, enough energy to power about 8,433 homes for a year.
The savings also translates to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 45,191 tons, which is comparable to taking 8,912 cars off the road for a year.
Minnesota Power reported the savings in its annual Conservation Improvement Program report submitted April 3 to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
“Helping our residential customers, businesses and communities save energy—and reduce carbon emissions—is a key aspect of our sustainability in action strategy and building a clean energy future,” said Frank Frederickson, vice president of Customer Experience and Engineering Services at Minnesota Power. “Our Conservation Improvement team continues to create new offerings and resources to ensure that customers can make informed choices about how they use energy, while powering the rest of their needs with a state-leading supply of 50% renewable energy. We will continue to be a leader in energy conservation as we move toward our vision for a 100% carbon-free energy supply.”