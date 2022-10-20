Minnesota Power launches new solar projects

Minnesota Power on Wednesday dedicated its new 1.6-megawatt Jean Duluth Solar project on Riley Road in Duluth. It is the first of three projects totaling more than 20 megawatts that the company is building this year and part of the company’s Energy Forward strategy to produce and deliver energy from increasingly cleaner sources.
Energy from the site will feed Minnesota Power’s overall system, adding renewable solar energy to the grid that serves the company’s 145,000 customers. Its output is expected to be about 2,500 megawatt-hours of electricity each year, or enough energy to power nearly 300 homes.
With construction complete, Minnesota Power is working through the commissioning process of connecting the project to the grid. Jean Duluth Solar is expected to be producing energy for customers by early December.
The three solar projects Minnesota Power is building are part of an approximately $40 million investment approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to boost the region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also is constructing a 15.2-megawatt solar array near the company's Sylvan Hydro Station near Brainerd and a 5.6-megawatt facility next to the company’s Laskin Energy Center in Hoyt Lakes. The projects are being built using solar panels manufactured in Minnesota and with local union construction labor.
“This project is the first of three solar projects Minnesota Power is building in Northern Minnesota today to support the regional economy and to generate more local renewable energy – a win-win-win for our customers, communities and the climate,” said ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen. “We’re proud and excited to make the investment in these solar projects that support local jobs, local manufacturing, and local communities, exactly as we planned and exactly what the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission envisioned when they approved the projects in 2021. We believe that investing in the clean-energy transformation is an investment in this thriving region we love.”
Jean Duluth Solar sits on about 8.5 acres of land leased from the city of Duluth and is just north of the Lake Park Athletic Complex of soccer and baseball fields. All of the 3,770 solar panels for the Duluth project were produced at Heliene’s Mountain Iron, facility. The bifacial panels can collect light directly from the sun or reflected off the ground or snow to produce electricity, and are mounted on single-axis trackers that rotate the panels to track the sun from east to west every day.
The Jean Duluth Solar project created about 14 local union construction jobs and was constructed by local contractors Hunt Electric and Ulland Brothers. In addition, Minnesota Power contracted with Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped to supply the cable support system for the solar arrays as part of its effort to promote diverse suppliers. The nonprofit organization in Ebensburg and Johnstown, Pennsylvania, employs nearly 300 people with disabilities.