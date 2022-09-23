Minnesota Power is highlighting the benefits of electric vehicles by hosting an EV Car
Show in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District as it joins energy providers and other organizations across
the nation to mark National Drive Electric Week.
Support for EVs, including expanding access to public charging stations, special rates for EV charging
and rebates for home chargers, is part of Minnesota Power’s EnergyForward vision for a carbon-free
energy future by 2050. The company’s vision also includes adding more renewable sources of energy
and investing in infrastructure for managing the delivery of increasing amounts of renewable energy.
“Tax credits and other provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will accelerate the shift
to having more EVs on the road and more quickly deliver the benefits that the electrification of
transportation will bring,” said Frank Frederickson, Minnesota Power vice president of Customer
Experience and Engineering Services. “Drivers can fuel their EVs with energy that is increasingly
carbon-free and we’re committed to making it more convenient and affordable to drive EVs across the
region through easy and equitable access to charging stations and special programs.”
National Drive Electric Week, Sept. 23-Oct. 2, is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of the
many benefits of all-electric and plug-in vehicles.
EV car show
The free EV car show will take place in the parking lot of co-host Frost River in the Lincoln Park Craft
District on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature a variety of EV models and
attendees will be able to talk with EV owners and Minnesota Power EV experts and play a game of EV
trivia. The first 100 attendees will receive a free ice cream coupon from Love Creamery and a deal card
for Craft District businesses.
Incentives and rebates
Minnesota Power offers several programs designed to make driving an electric vehicle more affordable.
EV charger rebates
Residential customers are eligible for a $500 rebate toward the purchase of a Level 2 smart charger. In addition, customers who participate in Minnesota Power’s Residential EV Service Rate are eligible for a $500 rebate on the installation of a required, dedicated second service at their home.
Discounted charging rates
Minnesota Power offers discounted rates for charging an EV during off-peak times of the day for both residential and commercial customers.
Charging network
Minnesota Power plans to expand the network of public charging stations across northern Minnesota by
installing and operating 16 DC fast charging stations in 2023. The company is finalizing locations in both
rural and more densely populated communities in its service area and along major travel corridors in
northern Minnesota or where there are large distances between existing public chargers.
Minnesota Power also recently completed a project to install 20 Level 2 chargers at customer sites
throughout the company’s service area.