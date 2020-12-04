Small businesses reported a historically high level of job openings in November, according to NFIB’s monthly jobs report. Overall, 53 percent reported hiring or trying to hire in November, down 2 points from the previous month. A seasonally adjusted net 21 percent of owners are planning to create new jobs in the next three months, up three points from October.
“While this report contains good news with the fact that one in five Minnesota small businesses plan on creating jobs in the coming months, we can’t forget that they are also having a hard time finding qualified workers,” Mike Hickey, NFIB state director in Minnesota, said in a news release. “Even more frustrating is that our small business owners are calling for another round of the Paycheck Protection Program. A recent NFIB survey found that 75 percent of our small business owners would apply for or consider applying for another round of funding. In fact, that same survey found that 20 percent of small business owners will have to shut their doors if economic conditions do not improve. Closer to home, our members are frustrated with the state legislature’s inaction on COVID-19 liability protections. Our small business owners are doing everything they can to safely stay open. They should not have the threat of a frivolous lawsuit hanging over their heads.”
Thirty-four percent (seasonally adjusted) of owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 1 point from October’s reading. Eighty-nine percent of those owners trying to hire reported few or no “qualified” applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. Twenty-seven percent of owners reported few qualified applications for their positions and 20% reported none.
Twenty-nine percent of owners have openings for skilled labor and 13% have openings for unskilled labor.
Six percent of owners cited labor costs as their top business problem (down 2 points) but 24 percent said that labor quality was their top business problem (up 2 points), exceeding the percentages selecting taxes, regulations, and weak sales as their top problem.
Forty-two percent of the job openings in construction are for skilled workers, down two points. Fifty-three percent of construction firms reported few or no qualified applicants and 37 percent cited the shortage of qualified labor as their top business problem.
Firms increased employment by 0.16 workers per firm on average over the past few months, an increase of 0.06 workers per firm compared to October’s reading. Up 1 point, 12 percent reported increasing employment an average of 2.6 workers per firm and 14 percent reported reducing employment an average of 3.1 workers per firm (seasonally adjusted).
A net 24 percent (seasonally adjusted) of owners reported raising compensation and a net 20% plan to do so in the coming months. The labor market is tight, and owners cannot find qualified workers to fill open positions.