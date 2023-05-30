The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s Grow Minnesota® program released a study May 30 on business expansion trends in Minnesota. The report is designed for policymakers and decision-makers to understand better the exact economic climate impacting the state. Grow Minnesota! is a program to support businesses and help them expand and grow.
Key findings included:
- Business expansion projects increased in Minnesota and throughout the U.S. in 2021 and 2022, but Minnesota consistently ranks near the bottom of Midwest states for new and expansion projects. Minnesota ranked 10th out of 12 states in the region in total projects from 2018 to 2022, and ranked 10th in projects per capita in 2022.
- Survey respondents ranked Minnesota’s high state tax rates and lack of available workers as the top two barriers that prevented businesses from expanding in Minnesota.
- Businesses and site selectors listed Minnesota’s strong workforce, local communities, and existing industry clusters in areas like life sciences, skilled manufacturing and natural resource-based industries as competitive advantages to expand in Minnesota.
- Minnesota lost three notable expansions due to regulatory barriers, totaling a combined loss of 350 potential new jobs and $1.2 billion in lost capital investment.
- Data from fDi Markets shows that Minnesota-based companies are expanding in other states at a higher rate than out-of-state companies are expanding in Minnesota. Since 2020, Minnesota had a net investment deficit of 54 projects, 2,500 jobs and $6.6 billion in capital expenditures.
- A majority of businesses (56%) plan to prioritize their current location for future expansion activities, while 25% plan to prioritize locations in other states over time.
- Fifty-seven percent (57%) of survey respondents expect automation to increase moderately or significantly in the next one to three years, and a plurality (32%) indicated that they would look to increase automation if they continue to face workforce shortages over time.
“Minnesota has a strong base of homegrown companies and highly skilled workforce that drive expansion activity in the state,” said Sean O’Neil, Director of Economic Research and Development of the Minnesota Chamber. O’Neil continued, “But when businesses have a choice over where they place a new expansion, too often Minnesota loses out to other states or doesn’t make the list at all. It is important to consider how our ability to produce an available workforce and a competitive business climate impact where companies place investments in new jobs and capital expenditures over time. And the data show that we have work to do there.”
The report concludes with the following recommendations:
- Outreach and support at the local level goes a long way toward helping businesses expand here.
- Minnesota needs a “get-to-yes” attitude toward business investments.
- Minnesota’s business climate should do more than simply prevent companies from relocating out of the state; it should encourage and foster investment from its existing companies and attract new ones.
- Continue leveraging Minnesota’s skilled workforce and strong industry clusters to support business investments.
- Be future minded: entrepreneurship and business attraction are the feedstocks for future expansions.