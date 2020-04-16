Minnesota lost 15,400 private sector jobs in the first part of March, even before COVID-19 began to have a significant on state employment numbers, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
“March employment numbers show only the leading edge of the unprecedented impact on Minnesota employment we've seen since March 16 due to steps taken to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner. “DEED is dedicated to helping the hundreds of thousands of
workers affected by COVID-19 response since mid-March.”
A more complete picture of how COVID-19 is affecting Minnesota monthly employment numbers won't be available until May 21, according to DEED.
However, the latest daily unemployment insurance report shows 464,513 new applications and reactivated accounts from March 16 through April 14.