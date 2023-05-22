At a time of a historic $17.5 billion surplus, the omnibus tax bill imposes $2.2 billion of new taxes, with many falling on the state’s job creators, Beth Kadoun, vice president, tax and fiscal policy at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, said in a Monday statement.
This will make Minnesota less competitive, impose headwinds to the state’s economic growth and add greater fiscal instability to the state’s budget by relying on volatile revenue sources, she said.
"In today’s world of global competition and increased mobility of both people and capital, costs matter, impacting decisions on where to invest, locate and grow. Minnesota already imposes a higher cost of doing business than most other states and has the 45th worst business tax climate, according to the Tax Foundation. Since 2021, 25 states have reduced their individual income tax rates, and 13 states have reduced their corporate tax rates, including their top rates, to be more attractive for investment and growth," she said.
Instead of reducing uncompetitive taxes, this bill further widens our state’s tax competitiveness gap by imposing retroactive tax increases, placing Minnesota multinational companies at a disadvantage with their foreign competitors and other states, giving Minnesota the 4th highest tax rate in the nation, 10.85% for income taxation on investment, and some capital gains income that will further disincentivize some wealthier households to reside and invest in our state, Kadoun concluded.