Minnesota House committee members review area for bonding needs

Members of the House Capital Investment Committee toured through Duluth and the north shore during September to view sites proposed for infrastructure improvements in the 2020 bonding bill.
The northeast Minnesota tour began in Carlton on September 17, then making several stops in Duluth on the same day. The committee, chaired by Democrat Mary Murphy - Hermantown, toured the Lake Superior Zoo, WLSSD, the Duluth Depot, the Lakewalk, and UMD.
On September 18 committee members stopped in Two Harbors for a presentation on a $20 million proposed improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, the smallest city required to have a Class A wastewater treatment permit in the Lake Superior Basin. Other site visits included Split Rock Lighthouse, the Silver Bay Veterans Home, and Lake Vermilion State Park.
The third day of the tour was spent on the Iron Range, with stops at the Chisholm Ice Arena, Bovey’s Canisteo Mine, and the Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, among other sites requesting infrastructure funding in 2020.