Below you’ll find a statement from Laura Bordelon, Senior Vice President, Advocacy, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
“Minnesota employers provide their employees with numerous benefits promoting wellness, flexible work schedules, tuition assistance and others to attract and retain the best talent in a competitive marketplace. Disregarding what employers are already offering, this bill imposes a new paid sick and safe time mandate on every employer in the state, regardless of size, adding to the patchwork of laws already in place. And, it’s a precursor to the $1 billion 24-week paid family and medical leave mandate that will be next.”