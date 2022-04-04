Mining professionals dig new event site

Annual SME conference in Virginia for first time
For decades, Mars Supply and sister company Conveyor Belt Service, Inc., have supported the iron ore industry at Minnesota’s largest mining conference.
More than 145 businesses that provide goods and services to the industry are anxious to again exhibit their wares at the annual Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) conference.
The 93rd annual meeting of the Minnesota Section of the SME is April 11-13 at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
“I’m excited about it,” said Bruce Mars, co-owner of Mars Supply and Conveyor Belt Service. “We’re right where everything happens. As far as people taking (mine) tours and driving around, it’s a little more convenient.”
It’s the first time the conference has been held on the Iron Range after decades of being held in Duluth.
Up to 1,000 mining professionals from throughout the Midwest are expected to attend the three-day event.
The conference features technical programs focusing on mining practices and mining technologies along with innovative approaches used in Northeastern Minnesota iron ore mining.
For vendor businesses that support the industry, it’s a once-in-a-year chance to show off their products and services to hundreds of mining professionals in one location.
Businesses from the Iron Range, Duluth, Wisconsin, and throughout the Midwest, exhibit mining services at booths during the conference.
“All of our booths are sold for our show, and we have a waiting list,” said Corie Ekholm, Minnesota Section SME chair. “We’re very excited about the turnout. A lot of folks are excited to see how it works in the new space.”
For more of the story, see the April issue of BusinessNorth, due out this week.