Miniature golf course opening soon in Virginia

A new professionally built 18-hole miniature golf course with ADA accessibility will soon open in the city of Virginia. Greens on Foreteenth, located on 14th Avenue West near Mesabi Range College, was constructed on a six-acre lot that has been vacant since the 1960s. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported the project with a $175,000 Development Infrastructure grant which helped pay for site preparation related to water, sewer, storm sewer and electrical.
The course is owned by Steve and Tanya Carlson making it a local, family-owned business that will operate May through October. The course features green landscaping, a rock waterfall, a stream flowing into a pond with a fountain and views of adjacent wetlands and tree-scapes. The Carlsons hired Harris Mini Golf of New Jersey to design and construct the course. Harris builds courses around the world and specializes in landscaping, water features, slopes, undulations of greens and contours of playing surfaces. The Carlsons secured large indigenous jasper slab boulders from Biwabik Mary Ellen Stone that are placed throughout the course and waterfall.
“We knew we wanted something different than windmills, pirates or clown heads for the course,” said Steve. “We wanted to offer the region a challenging and enjoyable outdoor experience where people and families can connect in a northern Minnesota setting.”
The Carlsons are long-time residents of Virginia and have three children. Cooper (age 20) resides and works in Duluth in the sports broadcasting industry. Sam (age 17) and Kirby (age 9) are students in the Rock Ridge school district and will help their parents operate the course.
The course has a small clubhouse that is under construction and when completed later this fall will feature admission sales and packaged snack foods. Greens on Foreteenth is tentatively scheduled to open this weekend. The fee for an 18-hole round of golf is $9 for adults, $8 for kids and free for children ages three and under.
“Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation believes firmly that outdoor recreation facilities in our rural communities are very important to the region’s quality of life,” said Commissioner Mark Phillips. “The Carlsons seized the opportunity to develop their own business which can increase the city’s tax base, beautified a vacant commercial lot, and will provide a healthy and social activity for people of all ages."
Other funding partners included Virginia Economic Development Authority and the owners’ private investment and financing through NorthRidge Community Credit Union. The Carlsons also utilized Betsy Olivanti of Northland Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to assist with business plan development, financial analysis and projections, and financing scenarios. Olivanti is the SBDC regional consultant and provides technical support to local businesses (existing and startups). Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation provided a Development Partnership grant to Northland Foundation to support an SBDC representative located on the Iron Range whose technical services are free of charge to area businesses.