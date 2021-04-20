As construction ramps up to meet the September Grand Opening of Miners Event and Convention Center in Virginia, Minnesota, so are bookings at the new facility. The new convention center, often referred to as the MECC, is poised to be the area’s hockey hub with two state-of-the-art arenas and dryland room for hockey training. The sports side of the complex will also feature a studio for dance and a fitness center. The convention center wing offers a large ballroom with adjustable capacity, meeting rooms, a boardroom, and other pre-function space – all of which is generating excitement with the area’s event planners.
“After a lot of ground work, we were thrilled to be able to start booking events in March,” explained Tylar Lundeen, part of the MECCs Marketing and Event Coordinator team, in an official statement. “Through the winter we worked with the great folks at the City of Virginia and Parks and Rec Director Brian Silber to create several packages that offer a lot of value to those looking to hold an event at the MECC. The response has been tremendous. We already have several weddings, a high school reunion, chili cook-off, rummage sale, craft shows, dinners, and a brand new wedding show confirmed with more large events working their way through the booking process.”
“Construction has been moving along well and we’re on track for our Grand Opening the week of September 20,” said Park and Rec Director Brian Silber. “We can’t wait to share this facility with the community."
Learn more at meccmn.com or call 218-748-7506.