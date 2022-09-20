Recruiters from more than 350 companies are headed to Michigan Technological University’s Career Fair this week — resuming an in-person event that fills local restaurants and hotels as well as open positions at their companies.
Career Fair runs from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in MTU’s Student Development Complex. Hundreds of follow-up interviews will take place around campus the following day and virtually afterward. The event is a major factor in Tech’s 93% average job placement rate within six months of graduation. There are no statistics on how many meals and memories will be shared, but it’s safe to say that lodging and dining establishments are rolling out the welcome mat for new and returning visitors.
As of early September, hotels and most other lodging within two hours of the University were nearly fully booked. “We’re excited for the return of Tech’s Career Fair, as it brings in visitors from across the country seeking to recruit our talented MTU students,” said Brad Barnett, executive director of Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Many recruiters are Tech alumni, so Career Fair gives them a chance to return to Houghton to patronize their favorite local restaurants and reminisce about days on campus,” said Barnett. “I know the downtown businesses are happy to see the return of in-person recruiting, along with other University events.”
It’s been two years since students trekked up MacInnes Drive to the Student Development Complex, decked out in their business best, to shake hands with their futures. Senior environmental engineering student Katie Peterson has experienced both event formats. “I went to fall Career Fair when I was a freshman,” she said. “A lot of people encouraged going, just to see what it was about. It’s going to be really exciting to have that in-person experience again.”
